These Mainers Showcasing Their Mullets Will Have You Running for the Scissors

They say everything comes back in style and mullets are definitely making a comeback with their "business in the front, party in the back" style.

The mullet does have a stereotype to contend with. When people think mullets they think redneck, southern, Joe Dirt types. But mullets can be for anyone and everyone at any age.

Recently, an 11-year-old named Allen Baltz in Arkansas made headlines for winning the title of 2021 Mullet Champ in the kids' division with MulletChamp.com. Baltz won price money totaling $2,500 and didn't keep a dime, opting to donate the money to local foster care organizations as he and his sister used to be in foster care. His generosity sparked an outpouring of donations according to ArkansasOnline.com.

It just goes to show you can't judge someone by their hair. If you want to rock a mullet, go for it! These guys did! We asked our listeners to share their mullets in all of their glory. Which one is your favorite?

The Best Mullets in Maine

