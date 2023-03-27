Maine Mom at the Center of an Amber Alert Arrested in Lewiston

A woman who was wanted on a parent warrant for the allegedly abduction of her daughter has been arrested.

What Prompted the Amber Alert?

Danielle Dyer, 29, had a scheduled visit with her 11-year-old daughter earlier this month, at the home of the child's grandmother in Topsham. The girls' grandparents are her guardians, as designated by the Department of Health and Human Services. During the visit, the girl's grandmother left the room momentarily. When she returned, both Dyer and the girl were gone, apparently leaving with an unknown female in her vehicle.

Was the Girl Alright and Where Did They Find Her?

When police learned that the pair may have been headed to Lewiston, so Dyer could obtain illegal drugs, police issued an Amber Alert and got an arrest warrant for Dyer. Thirteen minutes after the Amber Alert was issued, at approximately 10:46 pm, the girl was found at an Auburn apartment, unharmed. Dyer was not at the residence.

Where Was Dyer Arrested?

Officials have been looking for her since then, with an arrest warrant out of Sagadahoc County. WGME-TV reports Dyer was finally arrested on Thursday, after police encountered her on the front stoop of an apartment house in Lewiston. She originally gave police the wrong name and then allegedly resisted arrest. Despite that, she's been taken into custody on a charge of criminal restraint by a parent. In addition, she's charged with refusing to submit to arrest, failing to provide a correct name, and violating conditions of release.

