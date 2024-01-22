Maine Men’s Hockey Moves Up to 6th in January 22nd USCHO Poll
The Maine men's hockey team moved up two spots from 8th to 6th in the January 22 U.S. College Hockey Online Poll.
Here is the January 22 poll:
- Boston University 16-4-1 (40 1st place votes)
- Boston College 16-4-1 (6 1st place votes)
- Wisconsin 19-4-1 (1 1st place vote)
- Denver 17-5-2 (1 1st place vote)
- North Dakota 16-6-2 (1 1st place vote)
- Maine 16-4-2 (1 1st place vote)
- Quinnipiac 16-6-2
- Michigan State 16-5-3
- Minnesota 14-6-4
- Providence 12-7-2
- Massachusetts 13-6-3
- Western Michigan 15-6-1
- Cornell 10-4-3
- Michigan 11-8-3
- St. Cloud 11-7-4
- Colorado College 13-8-1
- New Hampshire 12-7-1
- Arizona State 17-6-5
- RIT 15-8-1
- Notre Dame 13-11-2
Maine is off this weekend. Maine plays at Northeastern on Friday, February 2 at 7 p.m. and then at #11 University of Massachusetts on Saturday, February 3 at 7 p.m.
Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregames starting at 6:30 p.m.
Maine is currently ranked 5th in the PairWise Rankings.
