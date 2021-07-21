A Maine Man’s YouTube Channel Has Gone Viral For The Most Adorable Reasons

If you've been needing a break from the craziness that is the daily news, may we recommend a YouTube channel featured right here in Maine? Maine Wildlife Trail Videos or Maine Wildlife TV, is a YouTube channel that is gaining popularity all around the world.

The best part about it is how simple it really is. Mainer and page creator, Scott Hayden lives in Milford and got the idea when he realized just how much action he was seeing on his backyard trail cam.

According to WABI TV 5, Hayden has 20 acres of property in Milford and has 10 trail cameras positioned all throughout the property to help capture the footage that he uploads to his popular YouTube channel.

Hayden told WABI,

“I love the outdoors, love animals. So, we walk down here every day. I always wondered, were there animals traveling down the woods roads? So, I thought, maybe put some game cameras out at some point. When the pandemic hit, being so isolated in your house and all that, I needed some way to get out and get away from all the bad news. So, that’s when I broke down and we bought the cameras”.

Realizing just how much animal action he was getting, Scott quickly decided to launch a YouTube channel so he could share the fun with anyone who wanted to watch. Here are just some of the videos you'll find on his page.

