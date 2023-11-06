Maine Man with Guns in Car Arrested for OUI after Driving the Wrong-Way
A 24-year-old man was arrested for OUI in Portland after he drove the wrong-way and police found an AR-15 and Glock in the vehicle.
OUI Charges after Driving Wrong-Way
The Portland Police Department said Bryce Dingwell of South Portland was taken into custody around 12:17 am Monday morning.
Driver told Police there was a Loaded Gun in the Car
Police said the driver told an officer that “he had a rifle and handgun in the vehicle.” Several field sobriety tests were done and a breathalyzer.
AR-15 and Glock in Vehicle
Police searched the vehicle and seized “a Sig Sauer M400 AR-15 rifle with two 30-round magazines and a Glock 19 with 31 and 15-round magazines.”
Charged with OUI and having a Loaded Gun in Vehicle
Dingwell was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence, and having a loaded firearm in his vehicle.
