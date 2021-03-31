Maine Man Trying To Trade A Paperclip For A House

If you spend enough time on social media, specifically TikTok, you have probably seen the growing social media trend of people trying to trade-up. Basically, through a series of trades (in some cases, many, many trades) they go from something cheap to something really expensive.

For example, you might start with a small bottle of Mio Water Enhancer and end up with a Ford Ranger.

One really resourceful Mainer is trying to trade-up to a house from a paperclip!

According to Fox 22 in Bangor, Hampden's Seth Poplaski said he was inspired by a TED Talk about the value of a paperclip.

Even though it is a slow process, it appears to be working. In about a month's time, he has traded up to a riding lawnmower! So, what is the next step? Seth says two people have already reached out to be a part of the next step. Someone who wants to trade a motorcycle and someone who wants to trade a Honda Accord.

In a recent interview, Poplaski said:

"In the grand scheme of things this is more just a social experiment more than anything, I just want to see how far I can go and it really is, like I said, a community builder in a time where I feel like people need some kind of positivity so I’m trying to bring it to them."

His experiment could end up helping someone else. He said that, if he is able to achieve his goal, but the timing is not right, he'd likely give the house away.

If you want to help him, you can message him on Facebook

