Maine Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Manslaughter after Fatal Crash
A 24-year-old man was sentenced Monday to over five years prison for manslaughter after a deadly crash in Turner in 2022.
Man was Racing a car at over 100 MPH
Jacob Diaz was convicted for the fatal collision with 79-year-old Carol Ivers of Fayette on December 11, 2022. Officials said he was racing with another car at over 100 miles per hour when the crash happened.
Five and a Half Years in Prison
According to court records, Diaz was sober at the time. His sentence is five and a half years in prison with 12 years suspended, according to the Sun Journal.
Second Driver Facing Several Charges
The driver of the vehicle Diaz was racing, 34-year-old Curtis Randy Fogg, is also facing manslaughter and five additional charges.
Victim was Delivering Christmas Gifts
At the time of the crash, Ivers was in her car delivering Christmas gifts.
