Maine Felon Going to Prison after 856 Guns Seized From His Home

A Maine man who was prohibited from owning firearms received his sentence this week after police seized 856 firearms from his home.

Who Was Sentenced?

Dario Giambro, 75, was sentenced this week to 36 months in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. In addition, he is ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

What Types of Firearms Were Seized?

During a two-day jury trial in October 2023, Giambro was found guilty of being a felon in possession of firearms. According to the Department of Justice, District of Maine, State Police executed search warrants at his home in Hebron and seized 856 firearms. Among the weapons seized were shotguns, pistols, revolvers, and rifles, as well as a large amount of ammunition.

Why Did the ATF Take His Guns?

Giambro was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction. Officials say he had been convicted previously in Maine of possessing an unregistered firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives administratively forfeited the 856 firearms and ammunition found in Giambro's home. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, this means they were able to seize the property without judicial involvement.

