Maine Man Injured after Fight with Two Men and Shots Fired
Police are looking for information after shots were fired and a man was injured following a fight in Fairfield.
The incident happened early Friday morning at the American Lodge at 31 Main Street.
Shots Fired at Apartment after Fight
Police said a 911 call reported several shots fired at an apartment after the fight.
Man Injured in Fight with Two Unidentified Men
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male guest had been injured in the altercation with two unidentified men.
Police Looking for Information about the Incident
Police are looking for information and are asking the public to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (207) 453-9321. Officials said they did not believe there to be any danger to the public.
