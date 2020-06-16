Maine Man Found Dead after Reported Missing
Maine State Police say a Lincoln man who was found dead in a remote area north of Millinocket early yesterday morning had been killed in a car crash several hours before.
The body of 50-year-old Artie Lujan of Lincoln was found off the Access Road in T2-R8 around 1:00 a.m. Monday.
He had been reported missing Sunday morning.
State Police say Lujan's car was travelling at a high rate of speed went it went off the road, went airborne and struck a tree.
Searchers out looking for the man found the overturned car about 200 feet into the woods.
Investigators say Lujan was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
