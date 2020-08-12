Maine Man Charged After Threatening to Shoot a Firefighter

According to WABI a Patten, Maine man has been charged with terrorizing and disorderly conduct after allegedly threatening to shoot a firefighter who cut him off in traffic.

According to the report, 49-year-old Fred Whitney called the town office Tuesday morning and told the staff that it was his intent to shoot a firefighter that had cut him off in traffic. Following the phone call to the town office, Whitney then called the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and the Maine District Court to let them know he had no intention of showing up to a court date.

Later in the day the Maine State Police tactical and crisis response team showed up at his house on Pleasant Street in Patten. Authorities indicated that Fred Whitney was taken into custody without incident and was being held at the Penobscot County Jail until reportedly making bail last night.

We will keep this story updated as more details become available.

Whether it's news from Patten, Maine or right here in Augusta or around the world, download the free station app so you can stay in the know with everything going on. We put our content on the station app before it goes anywhere else. Additionally, we send out daily app alerts with the content that you just have to know about first. Find out why our most loyal listeners are using the station's app on a daily basis. Get the download link by clicking below and download now.