Maine Man Accused of Lacing Ice Cream with THC in New Hampshire

A Maine man is accused of lacing supermarket ice cream packages with THC in New Hampshire.

Who Was Arrested?

Marc Flore, 43, has been indicted on one charge of tampering with consumer products in that state.

What is He Accused of Doing?

Court documents state that Flore allegedly laced a batch of coffee-Oreo flavored ice cream with tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, and then stored it with other batches of ice cream in a freezer at the Roots Cafe in Newmarket, New Hampshire. The aim was for the THC-laced ice cream to be sold to an unsuspecting consumer.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, District of New Hampshire, the charge of tampering with consumer products provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Flore will stand trial in a Concord, New Hampshire court at a later date.

Is Marijuana Legal in New Hampshire?

New Hampshire is the only state in New England that has not legalized the recreational use of marijuana and TCH is a Schedule 1 controlled drug in that state. Tetrahydrocannabinol is a psychoactive drug, which means it changes the way your brain works.

According to GoodRX.com, ingesting too much THC could lead to the following symptoms:

Anxiety

Panic attacks

Paranoia

Rapid heartbeat

Nausea and vomiting

Seeing or hearing things that aren't really there

Feeling as if you are not yourself or you might die

Seizures

In this case, these symptoms could have been even more alarming to someone who ate the ice cream and didn't realize that they had ingested THC.

