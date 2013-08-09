Maine Man Gets 38 Years in 2012 Stabbing Death in Old Orchard Beach

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for fatally stabbing a friend outside an Old Orchard Beach bar more than a year ago.

Flickr

Michael Swenson of Scarborough had pleaded guilty in June to killing 49-year-old Roger White in April 2012. He was sentenced on Thursday.

Following his arrest, police said he told investigators that he snapped after the victim hit him and choked him. He admitted in June that he stabbed White and hid his body.

Police say Swenson was from Scarborou