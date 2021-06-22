Maine Looking At Uses For Old Rail-beds

The State of Maine will take a look at new, useful purposes for old state-owned rail-beds that are not in use.

According to WABI, Gov. Mills signed a law that has the Maine Department of Transportation look at how those unused rail-beds could have a new life.

Great idea! Let's see…already made, extensive, well-built trails that run through various parts of Maine…whatever could be done with that?

I see so many recreational opportunities there for these, biking, hiking, cross-country skiing; maybe some could connect areas for snowmobilers or ATV riders…there is so much possibility. I would think the hard part is the money to take an old rail-bed and reimagine it. While a lot of the work is done, it would still require a lot of work.

I am looking forward to what comes of this idea.

