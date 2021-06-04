Maine Is Looking To Expand MaineCare To Include Dental

Access to dental care in Maine just took a step forward. The Maine lawmakers in the House have unanimously passed and adds preventative, diagnostic, and restorative dental services to MaineCare for everyone. This will now move to the Maine Senate.

If the bill continues to revive support and pass, it will expand to the 200,000 Mainers on MaineCare these services. Then the next hurdle will be funding of those services. Maine would also work with providers to accept MaineCare to increase access, according to centralmaine.com.

Dental health really plays a role in more than just the health of your teeth and gums. Dental health plays into your body's overall health and wellness. There is also the social stigma that comes with some dental issues like tooth loss. Those issues cost us as a society and can cost an individual economically and socially.

I have noticed in my life, the cost of preventive dental care seems to be so much more cost-efficient than would be the cost of treatment, correction, or the loss of teeth.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!