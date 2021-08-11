Maine Help Wanted Site For Mainers 50 Years Or Older

We've all heard about how there is often ample job opportunities for everyone in Maine. The mantra, if you want to work, you can work holds true for many. But, for others they may feel left out of the mainstream job openings.

One group that often feels that way is older Mainers looking for work, those that are retired but still want some extra income, and baby boomers in general.

To address the issue a new Maine website was launched a few months back that caters to people 50 and over. The site is mainejobs.theboomerinstitute.com and it matches Mainers with open jobs across the state with purposeful job openings that appeal to those in the boomer and above age bracket according to a report by Mainebiz.

Like many other help wanted sites, users can sign-up and put together a profile for free, as well as look at jobs available, and if interested this passes on the info to the employer who can follow up with the applicant.

There are currently 27 employers listed on the site seeking employees that range from hospitality to medical jobs, and even some unique positions like fly tying for fishing lures and even crewing on local boats.

Considering that over 30% of Maine's population is over 50, it's nice to see a subset dedicated to bridging the gap for those that would like to get back into the Maine workforce.

