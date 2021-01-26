Maine First Responders Rescue One After Shack Falls Through Ice

According to the Newcastle Fire Company Facebook page, fire crews were called Sunday afternoon to rescue at least one person from the frigid waters of Pemaquid Pond in Damariscotta.

In a picture posted by the department you can clearly see and ice shack and a side-by-side floating in the ice waters just off shore. According to authorities they were able to deploy a ladder from the shoreline and rescue one individual that had fallen through.

After checking with local news sources the identity of the person that had fallen through is still unknown. Public safety officials are urgently reminding people to use extreme caution when venturing out on any ice and to never assume that it is safe. Always check for the thickness of ice to be sure of its integrity.

In a post from the Newcastle Fire Company's Facebook page they went on to say,

**THIN ICE ALERT** At 08:07 Newcastle Fire responded mutual aid to the shores of Pemaquid Pond in Damariscotta to assist in the rescue of an individual who had gone through the ice. Rescue 12 and Rescue 4 responded with ice and water rescue crews and equipment. Damariscotta Fire Dept/Massasoit Engine Company deployed a ladder from the shore and made a quick rescue retrieving one individual from the water. As a reminder, the ice on local lakes and ponds is still very thin in many areas. Please use extreme caution when venturing out.

