Officials have released the names of a Sheriff's Deputy who was shot Wednesday in Minot and the suspect who allegedly shot him.

What Happened?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office received a complaint just after 4:00 Wednesday morning of a disturbance at a Minot residence. Deputies responded to 1089 Woodman Hill Road and found the home engulfed in flames. As the Deputies were helping the homeowners get away from the blaze, they were fired upon by a man at the end of the driveway.

How Badly Was the Deputy Hurt?

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Deputy Randy Williams, 43, was struck in the leg by gunfire, as were several vehicles. Other Deputies, as well as members of the Mechanic Falls Police Department were able to take the suspect into custody at the end of the driveway. Sergeant Williams was transported by other Deputies to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he is being treated for gunshots to his upper right leg.

The homeowners were not hurt in the incident.

Have Officials Identified the Suspect?

The gunman has been identified as Corey Hamel, 42, of Minot, who was staying at the burning home. Hamel is a prohibited person on probation for three separate counts of violation of conditional release. He was transported from the scene and later charged with:

Aggravated attempted murder

Arson

Hamel will be arraigned on Friday, February 16th, 2024 in Lewiston District Court.

State Police and Fire Marshal Investigators continue to investigate this incident.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

