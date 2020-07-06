Maine Department of Education Wants to Hear from You

The Maine Department of Education is working with educators and health experts from across the State to develop health markers and corresponding plans to ensure the safe return to classroom instruction. As this work develops, the Department is seeking input from additional stakeholders from across the state.

Four different surveys have been created, specific to the role of the person completing the survey, including:

Teachers and educational technicians

School or SAU leadership

Specialists and student support staff

Family member.

Surveys will be available for one week, July 6-12.

Surveys may be accessed HERE (available starting July 6.)