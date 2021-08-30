Maine Dairy Farmers Preparing For Loss Of Major Buyer

Maine dairy farms are preparing to take a major hit as Horizon Organic Brand which is a leading buyer of Maine organic milk has alerted Maine dairy farms that it will no longer renew the contracts it has with Maine Farms once they expire according to a story by centralmaine.com

Being Maines 2nd largest agriculture industry combined with rising costs of production, declining milk sales and lagging prices, we can expect this to effect many people that are farmers and associated with the farming of milk.

Although most of the contracts won't end until August of next year, this still will leave many farmers and state agriculture authorities scrambling to locate new buyers.

Even with some new buyers to ease some of the pain of this blow, it's still sure to add more stress to an already stretched industry that is in need of many new options.

Maine doesn't have its own organic processing plant except for smaller type operations geared towards small cheese production, so that may be one item of focus.

No matter what happens it's going to be a long road and winding road for Maines dairy producers in the coming years.

