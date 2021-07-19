Maine Criminal Justice Academy Sets New Milestones
There’s really great news coming out of the most recent graduating class at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro, Maine.
The Basic Law Enforcement Training Program reached a major achievement Friday in its long history with the largest graduating class ever. That includes 67 police cadets with graduates from all over the state - from southern Maine in South Berwick to northern Maine in Fort Kent. The cadets represent 35 Maine agencies.
There’s even more to the milestones. The 39th Basic Law Enforcement Training Program just graduated the most females with 16 women in the program (see photo above). Also, even another first, the Maine Forest Service Rangers attended the program that goes for 18 weeks.
Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said the training is an “intense residential program” designed to train and teach cadets how to deal with the challenges of their jobs.
It was nice to see family and friends in attendance at the ceremonies. The crowd included law enforcement officers as the diplomas and badges were given out to the cadets. A large part of the event took place at the parade deck.
Below we’ve added the names of all the graduates of the 39th Basic Law Enforcement Training Program.
Congratulations and best wishes to the latest Maine law enforcement officers as they enter their new careers.
- Jeffery N. Aeschlimann, Rockland Police Department
- Jordan T. Alber, Windham Police Department
- Anthony J. Balko, Westbrook Police Department
- Olivia E. Bergeron, Lewiston Police Department
- Christopher N. Bible, Brunswick Police Department
- John W. Burke, Portland Police Department
- Robert P. Byrne, Biddeford Police Department
- Gabrielle R. Charter, Maine State Police
- Daniel A. Demers, Jay Police Department
- Joseph D. Dighton, Lewiston Police Department
- Jesse L. Dow, University of Maine Police Department
- Emerson T. Duplissie-Cyr, Maine Warden Service
- Mia A. Durgin, Westbrook Police Department
- Jeremy P. Dwelley, Maine State Police
- Lexis E. Elston, Maine Marine Patrol
- Travis D. Emerson, South Portland Police Department
- Dalton P. Favreau, Maine State Police
- Andrew J. Fitzpatrick, Brunswick Police Department
- Peter T. Formanski, Maine State Police
- Cameron T. Fowler, Maine State Police
- Mariah A. Gleaton, Maine State Police
- Donald L. Gray, Portland Police Department
- Tyler A. Harhart, Maine State Police
- Kyle R. Haseltine, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office
- Mikayla J. Hodge, Waterville Police Department
- Julia D. Horst, Maine Warden Service
- Madison T. Killian, Maine Warden Service
- Benjamin I. Kolko, Dexter Police Department
- Kaelyn M. Kuni, Maine Marine Patrol
- Isaac S. Labonte, Sabattus Police Department
- Ryan B. LaRose, South Berwick Police Department
- Haley J. Maguire, Biddeford Police Department
- Kevin S. Mailloux, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
- Tanner H. Mann, Scarborough Police Department
- George A. Maxsimic, Bangor Police Department
- Jake P. McAlinden, Old Town Police Department
- John R. McLean, Portland Police Department
- Emily M. McPadden, Wells Police Department
- Garrett M. Moody, Maine Warden Service
- Robert B. Nejad, Maine State Police
- Craig A. Nilsen, Maine State Police
- Daniel J. Patterson, Orono Police Department
- Cole O. Pelletier, Fort Kent Police Department
- Jordan M. Peters, South Portland Police Department
- Andrew R. Peterson, Maine State Police
- Melody L. Pinkham, Maine State Police
- Bryce D. Randall, Gorham Police Department
- Tyler R. Richardson, Maine State Police
- Seth A. Rolfe, Waterville Police Department
- Zavier N. Roman, Lewiston Police Department
- Denver D. Roy, Maine State Police
- Matthew W. Ryan, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
- Eric C. Sanborn, Gorham Police Department
- Cameron M. Santiago, Brunswick Police Department
- Quinci L. Stewart, Brewer Police Department
- Tyler D. Stockwell, Bangor Police Department
- Terri A. Teller, Maine Forest Service
- Adam T. Tichy, Saco Police Department
- Zipporah C. Velasco, Westbrook Police Department
- Jacob D. Webster, Portland Police Department
- Robert J. Welch, North Berwick Police Department
- Dakota G. Willhoite, Fairfield Police Department
- Kevin T. Wilson, Portland Police Department
- Ryan C. Wilson, Brunswick Police Department
- Jerold C. Winslow, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
- Troy W. Worster, Augusta Police Department
- Joshua W. York, Skowhegan Police Department