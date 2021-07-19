Maine Criminal Justice Academy Sets New Milestones

Maine Criminal Justice Academy

There’s really great news coming out of the most recent graduating class at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro, Maine.

The Basic Law Enforcement Training Program reached a major achievement Friday in its long history with the largest graduating class ever. That includes 67 police cadets with graduates from all over the state - from southern Maine in South Berwick to northern Maine in Fort Kent. The cadets represent 35 Maine agencies.

There’s even more to the milestones. The 39th Basic Law Enforcement Training Program just graduated the most females with 16 women in the program (see photo above). Also, even another first, the Maine Forest Service Rangers attended the program that goes for 18 weeks. 

Maine Criminal Justice Academy

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said the training is an “intense residential program” designed to train and teach cadets how to deal with the challenges of their jobs.

Maine Criminal Justice Academy

It was nice to see family and friends in attendance at the ceremonies. The crowd included law enforcement officers as the diplomas and badges were given out to the cadets. A large part of the event took place at the parade deck.

Maine Criminal Justice Academy
Below we’ve added the names of all the graduates of the 39th Basic Law Enforcement Training Program.

Congratulations and best wishes to the latest Maine law enforcement officers as they enter their new careers.

  1. Jeffery N. Aeschlimann, Rockland Police Department
  2. Jordan T. Alber, Windham Police Department
  3. Anthony J. Balko, Westbrook Police Department
  4. Olivia E. Bergeron, Lewiston Police Department
  5. Christopher N. Bible, Brunswick Police Department
  6. John W. Burke, Portland Police Department
  7. Robert P. Byrne, Biddeford Police Department
  8. Gabrielle R. Charter, Maine State Police
  9. Daniel A. Demers, Jay Police Department
  10. Joseph D. Dighton, Lewiston Police Department
  11. Jesse L. Dow, University of Maine Police Department
  12. Emerson T. Duplissie-Cyr, Maine Warden Service
  13. Mia A. Durgin, Westbrook Police Department
  14. Jeremy P. Dwelley, Maine State Police
  15. Lexis E. Elston, Maine Marine Patrol
  16. Travis D. Emerson, South Portland Police Department
  17. Dalton P. Favreau, Maine State Police
  18. Andrew J. Fitzpatrick, Brunswick Police Department
  19. Peter T. Formanski, Maine State Police
  20. Cameron T. Fowler, Maine State Police
  21. Mariah A. Gleaton, Maine State Police
  22. Donald L. Gray, Portland Police Department
  23. Tyler A. Harhart, Maine State Police
  24. Kyle R. Haseltine, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office
  25. Mikayla J. Hodge, Waterville Police Department
  26. Julia D. Horst, Maine Warden Service
  27. Madison T. Killian, Maine Warden Service
  28. Benjamin I. Kolko, Dexter Police Department
  29. Kaelyn M. Kuni, Maine Marine Patrol
  30. Isaac S. Labonte, Sabattus Police Department
  31. Ryan B. LaRose, South Berwick Police Department
  32. Haley J. Maguire, Biddeford Police Department
  33. Kevin S. Mailloux, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
  34. Tanner H. Mann, Scarborough Police Department
  35. George A. Maxsimic, Bangor Police Department
  36. Jake P. McAlinden, Old Town Police Department
  37. John R. McLean, Portland Police Department
  38. Emily M. McPadden, Wells Police Department
  39. Garrett M. Moody, Maine Warden Service
  40. Robert B. Nejad, Maine State Police
  41. Craig A. Nilsen, Maine State Police
  42. Daniel J. Patterson, Orono Police Department
  43. Cole O. Pelletier, Fort Kent Police Department
  44. Jordan M. Peters, South Portland Police Department
  45. Andrew R. Peterson, Maine State Police
  46. Melody L. Pinkham, Maine State Police
  47. Bryce D. Randall, Gorham Police Department
  48. Tyler R. Richardson, Maine State Police
  49. Seth A. Rolfe, Waterville Police Department
  50. Zavier N. Roman, Lewiston Police Department
  51. Denver D. Roy, Maine State Police
  52. Matthew W. Ryan, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  53. Eric C. Sanborn, Gorham Police Department
  54. Cameron M. Santiago, Brunswick Police Department
  55. Quinci L. Stewart, Brewer Police Department
  56. Tyler D. Stockwell, Bangor Police Department
  57. Terri A. Teller, Maine Forest Service
  58. Adam T. Tichy, Saco Police Department
  59. Zipporah C. Velasco, Westbrook Police Department
  60. Jacob D. Webster, Portland Police Department
  61. Robert J. Welch, North Berwick Police Department
  62. Dakota G. Willhoite, Fairfield Police Department
  63. Kevin T. Wilson, Portland Police Department
  64. Ryan C. Wilson, Brunswick Police Department
  65. Jerold C. Winslow, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  66. Troy W. Worster, Augusta Police Department
  67. Joshua W. York, Skowhegan Police Department
