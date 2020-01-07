Maine Crafters Make Pouches, Nests, & More For Australia Animals

For many of us, turning on the news at night has been incredibly difficult as the sights and statistics from the Australia brush fires appear across our screens. It is estimated that nearly half a billion animals have lost their lives in this event, from animals perishing to birds flying away from the land.

This has left many with a feeling of helplessness. How does one help something so catastrophic?

One group of Mainers stepping up is an unexpected one. Crafters.

According to News Center Maine, Danielle Letourneau of Litchfield, owner of Cuddly Crochet Creations, is leading the mission locally for crafters after seeing a call to action from the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild (ARCCG). Letourneau said, "I may not have a lot of funds but I can do this, I have so much yarn."

The ARCCG is completely volunteer-based with the goal of creating items for animal rescue around Australia. They are asking for items from joey pouches to bat wraps. The ARCCG provides patterns and instructions. All they ask if for is a labor of love from crafters around the world.

Letourneau is a voluntary admin for the American branch of the ARCCG and a hub for collecting and sending items to Australia. Thanks to donations she will not have to worry about postage and shipping costs.

If you would like to help by donating your own pieces or if you would like to donate supplies, they can be sent to Letourneau at:

486 Sabattus St.

Lewiston, ME 04240