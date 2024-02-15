Gabriel Byrne Donates His Time to a Domestic Abuse Group in Maine

A screening of the movie 'Usual Suspects' in Camden to benefit a local non-profit will include a chance to ask questions of actor Gabriel Byrne.

Why Is Gabriel Byrne In Maine?

I'm not sure how I missed the fact that Gabriel Byrne now lives in Maine, but I guess it's a testament to the Maine spirit. We don't brag about our famous residents but, instead, protect their privacy. I've been a fan of his movie roles for many years so it was exciting to find out that he's now been a resident of Rockport for 10 years.

Will He Be At the Movie Screening?

My favorite Gabriel Byrne role was in 'Point of No Return' with Bridget Fonda but it's 'The Usual Suspects' that will be screened at the Camden Opera House on March 9th at 7 pm. One of the best thrillers ever made, 'The Usual Suspects' is about a shootout on a pier that left one survivor, brilliantly portrayed by Kevin Spacey, who tells the tale of how five bad guys met up and the chaos that followed. I won't give away the ending but will say you'll never forget it.

After the movie is over, audience members will have a chance to ask questions of actor Gabriel Byrne, who portrays Keaton in the movie. Questions can be about anything, like why the Irish-born movie actor decided to settle in Maine or how he chooses his movie roles.

What Organization Will Benefit From the Fundraiser?

All the proceeds from the evening will benefit Finding Our Voices, a non-profit organization that works to support domestic violence survivors in Maine and raise awareness of the issue in the state. It's the brainchild of photojournalist Patrisha McLean, ex-wife of singer Don McLean, who is a domestic abuse survivor. You have likely seen her posters in your community, showing the faces of survivors who are 'Breaking the Silence.'

A chance meeting led Byrne to get involved with this fundraiser because, according to the Sun Journal, he was so impressed with Patrisha McLean and the organization's mission. He says he usually keeps a low profile but felt this was 'something worth doing.'

Find more information about the organization and how to get tickets to the movie screening on the Finding Our Voices website.

