Maine Celebrity Golf Tournament Amazingly Raises Over $100,000 for Children’s Hospital

Celebrities from the entertainment, music, and sports worlds hit the links in Maine recently for what ended up being one heck of a benefit tournament.

After two successful years of hosting the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment successfully shifted to a celebrity golf tournament for 2023. The event was once again hosted by the Falmouth Country Club, just a short drive from Portland.

Brian Corcoran from Shamrock spoke enthusiastically about the tournament during the event's lead-up. This included discussing the tournament's impact, as well as it being an amazing charitable benefit for the Barbara Bush Children's Hosptial at Maine Med.

“We are committed to driving significant charitable, community and economic impact to our region,” said Brian Corcoran, Chief Engagement Officer and Founder of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and Executive Director of Drive Fore Kids. “We are proud to partner with The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and have set a goal to raise $100,000 for them through tournament net proceeds and special events throughout the tournament week.”

The celebrity field that played in the 1st annual tournament was highly impressive. Patrick Dempsey, Roger Clemens, Michael Pena, Kathryn Tappen, Mike Eruzione, and Marshall Faulk were just some of the big names that teed off for golf supremacy, and to help promote the amazing cause.

The total prize purse for the celebrities was $250,00, with the winner bringing home $50,000. That's not a bad chunk of coin for a weekend of work. Plus, is golf really work? It would be PBA pro bowler Ronnie Russell, who took home the honors of winning the tournament. The six-time PBA winner can now claim a golf championship as well.

But we all know what this tournament was truly about, and that's giving back. Kudos to all the players, sponsors, and folks behind the scenes for putting together such a beautiful event for the Barabra Bush Children's Hospital.

The initial goal for Shamrock was to raise $100,000 for the Barbera Bush Children's Hospital. That is quite a hefty goal for any fundraising event, especially when it's the 1st annual.

However, never underestimate the generosity of Mainers. The tournament ended getting to that goal and then some. According to Shamrock, Drive FORE Kids raised a total of $110,000. That is simply a stunning total that everyone should be extremely proud of.

It was an epic first year for everyone involved in Drive FORE Kids. Over 11,000 fans were in attendance over the weekend. And remember, this is just the start. Get ready for the 2nd edition of the event in June of 2024. Shamrock is expecting a field of 48 celebrities. The impact will only continue to grow.

