Maine CDC to Distribute Protective Equipment to Health Care
The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control says the state is set to begin distributing more than 22,000 pieces of protective equipment to health care facilities across Maine.
Dr. Nirav Shah said the equipment being distributed Monday will include N95 respirator masks, surgical masks, face shields and gloves.
Dr. Shah says that even with the delivery, it is still not sufficient to meet the needs of Maine's medical community.
