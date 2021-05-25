Maine CDC Reports Low Number of New COVID Cases For Second Day

According to the Maine CDC's Tuesday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 67,132 an increase of 61 since Monday and the lowest case number reported since February 16. 49,196 of those cases are confirmed while 17,936 are deemed probable.

2 additional deaths were reported of individuals with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 824. 1,984 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 117 are currently hospitalized with 43 in intensive care and 20 on a ventilator.

703,948 Mainers have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 677,990 are fully vaccinated. That equates to approximately 50% of all Mainers who are fully vaccinated and 52% who have received the first of two doses of the vaccine. Over 1.3 million doses in total have been given to Mainers.

All business capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all indoor and outdoor settings were lifted May 24. On that day, State mask requirements were lifted as well for those that are fully vaccinated, though private businesses can still require those entering to wear masks.

Governor Mills has renewed the State of Emergency in Maine through June 12, allowing Maine to continue receiving federal funding and using available resources to respond to COVID-19.

