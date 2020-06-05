Maine CDC Releases Coronavirus Data by Zip Code

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Localized data about the coronavirus outbreak show that Maine’s cities have seen a higher rate of cases of the virus than rural areas.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention released the data for 55 of the state’s 400 ZIP codes on Wednesday.

The state said it released limited data to protect patient privacy. Lewiston had the most cases of any ZIP code in the state at 203.

One of Portland’s ZIP codes had the highest rate of the infection, with one for every 110 people.

There have been more than 2,400 total cases of the virus recorded in Maine.