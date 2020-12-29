Maine CDC Expects Covid-19 Spike after Christmas Holiday

Google Maps

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control expects another spike in COVID-19 cases in coming days because of people traveling and gathering around Christmas — and a corresponding increase in testing. 

Dr. Nirav Shah said all of those factors point to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests in coming days. 

He said the state saw a similar increase after Thanksgiving, so hospitals are prepared.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Christmas, Covid-19 Spike, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top