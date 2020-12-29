Maine CDC Expects Covid-19 Spike after Christmas Holiday
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control expects another spike in COVID-19 cases in coming days because of people traveling and gathering around Christmas — and a corresponding increase in testing.
Dr. Nirav Shah said all of those factors point to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests in coming days.
He said the state saw a similar increase after Thanksgiving, so hospitals are prepared.
