Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported Saturday 52 new cases of the coronavirus. There was one death related to COVID-19 in the past24 hours.

Maine has 3,154 cases with 2,542 recovered. A total of 104 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 23 total cases – 20 confirmed with 3 probable. Five people are in the hospital while 9 have recovered. One person has died from the virus.

The Maine CDC says Aroostook County’s case rate is one of the lowest in the state at 3.4 per 10,000 people (see chart below). Only two other areas in Maine have a lower case rate - Hancock County at 2.9/ 10K people & Piscataquis at 1.8/10K.

Confirmed cases in the state are listed by zip codes (see below).

