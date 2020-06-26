Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Friday 32 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Maine has 3,102 cases with 2,542 recovered. A total of 103 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 21 total cases; Hancock County has 16 cases; Washington County has two cases while Piscataquis has one.

Cumberland County has been impacted the most with over half the cases. There are 1,627 COVID-19 cases and 1,292 recovered. There have been 59 deaths.

York County has the second most cases with 484 reported. Four hundred-fifteen people have recovered. Eleven people have died from the virus.

Confirmed cases in the state are listed by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).