Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said 14 cases of the coronavirus were reported Monday. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2.971 cases with 2,409 recovered. One hundred-two people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 19 confirmed cases followed by an outbreak in Houlton. Read the full article on confirmed cases in Houlton.

The Maine CDC has listed cases by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).