Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control said Sunday that 42 new cases of CONVID-19 were confirmed in Maine in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 253.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC said the coronavirus has now been detected in 12 of Maine’s 16 counties.

Shah said the increase “is consistent with the anticipated spread of cases in number and geography.”

A Cumberland County woman in her 80s and a man from Cumberland County in his 60s are the 2nd & 3rd deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Maine. The Maine CDC says they were both in the hospital when they died.

On Friday, Maine reported its first coronavirus-related death, a man in his 80s in Cumberland County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM Confirmed Cases Negative Tests 253 3,394

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commercial laboratories, or at US CDC. Negative results are updated Monday through Friday.

Maine CDC

Maine CDC