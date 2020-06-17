Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There was 1 death in the state related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2.836 cases with 2,509 recovered. One hundred-two people have died from the virus.

The state has 27 people in the hospital with 10 in critical care. Five are on a ventilator.

In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 434 cases with 320 recovered. Four people have died.

Kennebec County has 138 confirmed cases and 9 deaths while Penobscot has 101 COVID-19 cases and 97 recovered.

Maine’s confirmed cases are listed by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,836 2,509 327 2,275 323 102

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 434 320 34 4 Aroostook 10 9 4 1 Cumberland 1,461 1,154 158 58 Franklin 37 34 2 1 Hancock 13 10 1 1 Kennebec 138 115 25 9 Knox 23 20 2 1 Lincoln 21 18 2 Oxford 34 28 1 Penobscot 101 97 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 26 21 Waldo 55 40 5 14 Washington 1 1 York 450 379 66 11 Unknown 1

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 294 3,466 3,760 Negative 5,843 71,182 77,025 Indeterminate 8 115 123 Total 6,145 74,763 80,908

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 27 In Critical Care 10 On a Ventilator 5 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 138 Total Critical Care Beds 386 Available Ventilators 254 Total Ventilators 319 Alternative Ventilators 441