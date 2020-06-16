Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 9 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2.819 cases with 2,233 recovered. One hundred-one people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 13 case; Piscataquis & Washington Counties each have 1.

Cumberland County has been impacted the most in the state with 57 deaths and 1,450 cases.

There have been 11 deaths in York County from COVID-19. There are 450 cases with 368 recovered.

Maine’s confirmed cases are listed by zip codes (see below).

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 428 313 34 4 Aroostook 10 9 4 1 Cumberland 1,450 1,131 156 57 Franklin 37 34 2 1 Hancock 13 10 1 1 Kennebec 137 114 25 9 Knox 23 20 2 1 Lincoln 21 18 2 Oxford 34 28 1 Penobscot 101 97 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 25 21 Waldo 55 40 5 14 Washington 1 1 York 450 368 66 11 Unknown 3

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 290 3,441 3,731 Negative 5,715 69,516 75,231 Indeterminate 8 114 122 Total 6,013 73,071 79,084

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 30 In Critical Care 10 On a Ventilator 6 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 160 Total Critical Care Beds 401 Available Ventilators 257 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 441