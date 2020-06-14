Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Sunday 36 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2,793 cases with 2,172 recovered. A total of 100 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 13 cases; Piscataquis & Washington County has one case each.

Cumberland County has 1,434 COVID-19 cases with 1,090 recovered. There have been 57 deaths.

York County reports 446 cases with 360 recovered. Eleven people have died from the virus.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below). Information by county, hospitalizations & test numbers are also listed below.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,7932,4863072,173314100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin425303343
Aroostook10941
Cumberland1,4341,09015257
Franklin373421
Hancock131011
Kennebec136114259
Knox221921
Lincoln21182
Oxford33281
Penobscot10297182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2522
Waldo5539514
Washington11
York4463606311
Unknown2
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2813,4133,694
Negative5,43867,06572,503
Indeterminate8111119
Total5,72770,58976,316
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized29
    In Critical Care10
        On a Ventilator5
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds176
Total Critical Care Beds402
Available Ventilators260
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators441
