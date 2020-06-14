Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Sunday 36 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2,793 cases with 2,172 recovered. A total of 100 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 13 cases; Piscataquis & Washington County has one case each.

Cumberland County has 1,434 COVID-19 cases with 1,090 recovered. There have been 57 deaths.

York County reports 446 cases with 360 recovered. Eleven people have died from the virus.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below). Information by county, hospitalizations & test numbers are also listed below.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,793 2,486 307 2,173 314 100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 425 303 34 3 Aroostook 10 9 4 1 Cumberland 1,434 1,090 152 57 Franklin 37 34 2 1 Hancock 13 10 1 1 Kennebec 136 114 25 9 Knox 22 19 2 1 Lincoln 21 18 2 Oxford 33 28 1 Penobscot 102 97 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 25 22 Waldo 55 39 5 14 Washington 1 1 York 446 360 63 11 Unknown 2

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 281 3,413 3,694 Negative 5,438 67,065 72,503 Indeterminate 8 111 119 Total 5,727 70,589 76,316

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 29 In Critical Care 10 On a Ventilator 5 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 176 Total Critical Care Beds 402 Available Ventilators 260 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 441