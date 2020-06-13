Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Saturday 36 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2,757 cases with 2,152 recovered. A total of 100 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 13 cases; Piscataquis & Washington County has one case each.

Cumberland County has 1,414 COVID-19 cases with 1,079 recovered. There have been 57 deaths. York County reports 438 cases with 358 recovered. Eleven people have died from the virus.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below). Information by county, hospitalizations & test numbers are also listed below.

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,757 2,452 305 2,152 313 100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 419 296 34 3 Aroostook 10 8 4 1 Cumberland 1,414 1,079 152 57 Franklin 37 34 2 1 Hancock 13 10 1 1 Kennebec 136 114 25 9 Knox 22 19 2 1 Lincoln 21 18 2 Oxford 31 28 1 Penobscot 102 97 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 25 22 Waldo 55 39 5 14 Washington 1 1 York 438 358 62 11 Unknown 2

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 280 3,370 3,650 Negative 5,323 65,593 70,916 Indeterminate 8 110 118 Total 5,611 69,073 74,684

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 29 In Critical Care 10 On a Ventilator 4 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 168 Total Critical Care Beds 395 Available Ventilators 254 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 441