Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Saturday 36 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2,757 cases with 2,152 recovered. A total of 100 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 13 cases; Piscataquis & Washington County has one case each.

Cumberland County has 1,414 COVID-19 cases with 1,079 recovered. There have been 57 deaths. York County reports 438 cases with 358 recovered. Eleven people have died from the virus.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below). Information by county, hospitalizations & test numbers are also listed below.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,7572,4523052,152313100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin419296343
Aroostook10841
Cumberland1,4141,07915257
Franklin373421
Hancock131011
Kennebec136114259
Knox221921
Lincoln21182
Oxford31281
Penobscot10297182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2522
Waldo5539514
Washington11
York4383586211
Unknown2
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2803,3703,650
Negative5,32365,59370,916
Indeterminate8110118
Total5,61169,07374,684
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized29
    In Critical Care10
        On a Ventilator4
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds168
Total Critical Care Beds395
Available Ventilators254
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators441
