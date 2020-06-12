Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said Friday the state has 54 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2,721 cases with 2,105 recovered. A total of 100 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases while Hancock County has 13 cases, and Piscataquis & Washington County have one case each.

There are 1,388 confirmed cases in Cumberland County with 1,047 recovered. Fifty-seven people have died.

York County has 431 COVID-19 cases with 349 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below). Information by county, hospitalizations & test numbers are also listed below.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,721 2,420 301 2,105 308 100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 415 287 33 3 Aroostook 10 8 4 1 Cumberland 1,388 1,047 149 57 Franklin 37 33 2 1 Hancock 13 10 1 1 Kennebec 134 114 25 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 21 18 2 Oxford 31 28 1 Penobscot 102 96 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 25 22 Waldo 55 39 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 433 355 62 11 Unknown 4

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 274 3,311 3,585 Negative 5,182 64,166 69,348 Indeterminate 8 108 116 Total 5,464 67,585 73,049

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 32 In Critical Care 11 On a Ventilator 5 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 152 Total Critical Care Beds 398 Available Ventilators 254 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 441