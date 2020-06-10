Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 31 new cases of the coronavirus reported by the Maine CDC Wednesday. There are no deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 100 people has died from the virus in Maine. The state has 2.637 cases with 2,023 recovered.

Aroostook County has 8 people recovered with 10 confirmed cases. There is one death due to the coronavirus.

Neighboring Penobscot County has 2 deaths with 101 cases. Ninety-five people have recovered.

Cumberland County has 1,004 recovered with 57 deaths. There are 1,339 cases.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus in Maine:

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,637 2,350 287 2,023 303 100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 390 265 31 3 Aroostook 10 8 4 1 Cumberland 1,339 1,004 147 57 Franklin 36 33 2 1 Hancock 12 10 1 1 Kennebec 132 113 24 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 20 17 2 Oxford 31 27 1 Penobscot 101 95 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 25 22 Waldo 54 38 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 432 343 62 11 Unknown 2

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 257 3,204 3,461 Negative 4,980 61,303 66,283 Indeterminate 8 108 116 Total 5,245 64,615 69,860

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 27 In Critical Care 10 On a Ventilator 5 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 148 Total Critical Care Beds 394 Available Ventilators 257 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 441