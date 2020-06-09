Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Tuesday 18 new cases of the coronavirus. One person died in the state.

There have been 100 deaths in Maine. The number of cases in Maine is 2.606. The total recovered is 1,992.

The Maine CDC has listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).

There are 255 positive antibody tests in the state. Twenty-nine people are in the hospital due to the virus. Twelve are 10 in critical care with seven on ventilators.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,606 2,322 284 1,992 302 100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 381 258 31 3 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,324 984 146 57 Franklin 36 33 2 1 Hancock 12 10 1 1 Kennebec 131 113 24 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 20 17 2 Oxford 31 26 1 Penobscot 101 95 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 24 22 Waldo 53 38 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 428 341 62 11 Unknown 2

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 255 3,156 3,411 Negative 4,803 59,814 64,617 Indeterminate 8 105 113 Total 5,066 63,075 68,141

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 29 In Critical Care 10 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 177 Total Critical Care Beds 402 Available Ventilators 255 Total Ventilators 316 Alternative Ventilators 441