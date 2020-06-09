Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported Tuesday 18 new cases of the coronavirus. One person died in the state.
There have been 100 deaths in Maine. The number of cases in Maine is 2.606. The total recovered is 1,992.
The Maine CDC has listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).
There are 255 positive antibody tests in the state. Twenty-nine people are in the hospital due to the virus. Twelve are 10 in critical care with seven on ventilators.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,606
|2,322
|284
|1,992
|302
|100
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|381
|258
|31
|3
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,324
|984
|146
|57
|Franklin
|36
|33
|2
|1
|Hancock
|12
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|131
|113
|24
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|20
|17
|2
|Oxford
|31
|26
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|95
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|24
|22
|Waldo
|53
|38
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|428
|341
|62
|11
|Unknown
|2
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|255
|3,156
|3,411
|Negative
|4,803
|59,814
|64,617
|Indeterminate
|8
|105
|113
|Total
|5,066
|63,075
|68,141
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|29
|In Critical Care
|10
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|177
|Total Critical Care Beds
|402
|Available Ventilators
|255
|Total Ventilators
|316
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
Enter your number to get our free mobile app