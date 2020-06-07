Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said there are 46 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday. There was one death related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Maine has a total of 2.570 cases. The number of people recovered is 1,864. Ninety-nine people have died from the virus.
The confirmed cases in Maine are listed by zip codes (see below).
Four people are hospitalized in Aroostook County with 10 confirmed cases. Seven have recovered. There has been one death.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,570
|2,295
|275
|1,864
|298
|99
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|367
|237
|31
|3
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,307
|906
|143
|56
|Franklin
|36
|32
|2
|1
|Hancock
|12
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|130
|110
|23
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|20
|17
|2
|Oxford
|31
|23
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|94
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|22
|21
|Waldo
|52
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|427
|323
|62
|11
|Unknown
|2
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|247
|3,049
|3,296
|Negative
|4,555
|56,399
|60,954
|Indeterminate
|8
|104
|112
|Total
|4,810
|59,552
|64,362
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|34
|In Critical Care
|15
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|202
|Total Critical Care Beds
|407
|Available Ventilators
|245
|Total Ventilators
|316
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
