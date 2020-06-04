Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 28 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths in the state related to the virus.
The number of cases in Maine is 2.446. The total recovered is 1,739. There have been 95 deaths.
The Maine CDC has listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).
Thirty-five people are in the hospital with 17 on ventilators. There are 236 ventilators available.
Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases and seven recovered. Four people have been hospitalized. There has been one death.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 4, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2, 446
|2,181
|265
|1,739
|291
|95
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|334
|208
|30
|2
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,244
|831
|138
|54
|Franklin
|36
|32
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|128
|108
|23
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|20
|17
|2
|Oxford
|32
|19
|1
|Penobscot
|100
|94
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|26
|5
|Somerset
|22
|20
|Waldo
|51
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|401
|310
|61
|10
|Unknown
|4
|1
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|35
|In Critical Care
|14
|On a Ventilator
|17
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|147
|Total Critical Care Beds
|398
|Available Ventilators
|236
|Total Ventilators
|315
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|232
|2,940
|3,172
|Negative
|4,393
|53,755
|58,148
|Indeterminate
|8
|104
|112
|Total
|4,633
|56,799
|61,432
Enter your number to get our free mobile app