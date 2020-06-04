Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 28 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths in the state related to the virus.

The number of cases in Maine is 2.446. The total recovered is 1,739. There have been 95 deaths.

The Maine CDC has listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).

Thirty-five people are in the hospital with 17 on ventilators. There are 236 ventilators available.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases and seven recovered. Four people have been hospitalized. There has been one death.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 4, 2020 at 12:15 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2, 446 2,181 265 1,739 291 95

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 334 208 30 2 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,244 831 138 54 Franklin 36 32 2 1 Hancock 11 10 1 1 Kennebec 128 108 23 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 20 17 2 Oxford 32 19 1 Penobscot 100 94 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 26 5 Somerset 22 20 Waldo 51 36 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 401 310 61 10 Unknown 4 1

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 35 In Critical Care 14 On a Ventilator 17 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 147 Total Critical Care Beds 398 Available Ventilators 236 Total Ventilators 315 Alternative Ventilators 441

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 232 2,940 3,172 Negative 4,393 53,755 58,148 Indeterminate 8 104 112 Total 4,633 56,799 61,432