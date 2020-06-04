Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 28 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths in the state related to the virus.

The number of cases in Maine is 2.446. The total recovered is 1,739. There have been 95 deaths.

The Maine CDC has listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).

Thirty-five people are in the hospital with 17 on ventilators. There are 236 ventilators available.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases and seven recovered. Four people have been hospitalized. There has been one death.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 4, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2, 4462,1812651,73929195

 

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin334208302
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,24483113854
Franklin363221
Hancock111011
Kennebec128108239
Knox211821
Lincoln20172
Oxford32191
Penobscot10094182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30265
Somerset2220
Waldo5136414
Washington11
York4013106110
Unknown41
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized35
    In Critical Care14
        On a Ventilator17
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds147
Total Critical Care Beds398
Available Ventilators236
Total Ventilators315
Alternative Ventilators441
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2322,9403,172
Negative4,39353,75558,148
Indeterminate8104112
Total4,63356,79961,432
