Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Tuesday 28 new cases of coronavirus. There were five deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are 2.377 total cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,646. Ninety-four people have died.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.

Cumberland County has been impacted the most in Maine with 1,203 cases and 54 deaths.

There have been 219 positive antibody tests with 4,101 negative tests.

