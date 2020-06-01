Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said there are 24 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday. There were no deaths.
The state has 2.349 total cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,586. There have been 89 deaths.
There are 10 confirmed cases of COID-19 in Aroostook County. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.
Fifty-two people are in the hospital with 17 in critical care. Ten are on ventilators.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,349
|2,093
|256
|1,586
|284
|89
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|304
|179
|27
|2
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,189
|745
|138
|50
|Franklin
|36
|32
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|128
|106
|23
|9
|Knox
|20
|18
|2
|Lincoln
|20
|14
|2
|Oxford
|33
|17
|1
|Penobscot
|100
|91
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|25
|5
|Somerset
|22
|18
|Waldo
|51
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|391
|285
|58
|10
|Unknown
|1
|0
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|218
|2,710
|2,928
|Negative
|3,757
|47,284
|51,041
|Indeterminate
|8
|84
|92
|Total
|3,983
|50,078
|54,061
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|52
|In Critical Care
|17
|On a Ventilator
|10
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|155
|Total Critical Care Beds
|397
|Available Ventilators
|242
|Total Ventilators
|317
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
