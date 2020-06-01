Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 24 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday. There were no deaths.

The state has 2.349 total cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,586. There have been 89 deaths.

There are 10 confirmed cases of COID-19 in Aroostook County. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.

Fifty-two people are in the hospital with 17 in critical care. Ten are on ventilators.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,349 2,093 256 1,586 284 89

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 304 179 27 2 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,189 745 138 50 Franklin 36 32 2 1 Hancock 11 10 1 1 Kennebec 128 106 23 9 Knox 20 18 2 Lincoln 20 14 2 Oxford 33 17 1 Penobscot 100 91 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 25 5 Somerset 22 18 Waldo 51 36 4 14 Washington 2 2 York 391 285 58 10 Unknown 1 0

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 218 2,710 2,928 Negative 3,757 47,284 51,041 Indeterminate 8 84 92 Total 3,983 50,078 54,061

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 52 In Critical Care 17 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 155 Total Critical Care Beds 397 Available Ventilators 242 Total Ventilators 317 Alternative Ventilators 441