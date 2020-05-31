Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention reported Sunday 43 new cases of coronavirus in the state. There were no deaths related to the virus.

The state has 2,325 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,552. There have been 89 deaths.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.

Cumberland County has 1,175 coronavirus cases while 735 have recovered. Fifty people have died.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 31, 2020 at 12:15 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,325 2,067 258 1,552 283 89

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 218 2,710 2,928 Negative 3,757 47,284 51,041 Indeterminate 8 84 92 Total 3,983 50,078 54,061

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 49 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 152 Total Critical Care Beds 395 Available Ventilators 233 Total Ventilators 319 Alternative Ventilators 441

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 298 166 27 2 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,175 735 138 50 Franklin 36 31 2 1 Hancock 11 10 1 1 Kennebec 128 105 23 9 Knox 20 18 2 Lincoln 20 14 2 Oxford 34 17 1 Penobscot 100 91 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 25 5 Somerset 22 17 Waldo 51 36 4 14 Washington 2 2 York 385 277 57 10 Unknown 2 0