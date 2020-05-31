Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention reported Sunday 43 new cases of coronavirus in the state. There were no deaths related to the virus.

The state has 2,325 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,552. There have been 89 deaths.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.

Cumberland County has 1,175 coronavirus cases while 735 have recovered. Fifty people have died.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 31, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,3252,0672581,55228389
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2182,7102,928
Negative3,75747,28451,041
Indeterminate88492
Total3,98350,07854,061
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized49
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds152
Total Critical Care Beds395
Available Ventilators233
Total Ventilators319
Alternative Ventilators441
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin298166272
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,17573513850
Franklin363121
Hancock111011
Kennebec128105239
Knox20182
Lincoln20142
Oxford34171
Penobscot10091171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30255
Somerset2217
Waldo5136414
Washington22
York3852775710
Unknown20
