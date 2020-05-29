Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported 37 new cases of coronavirus in the state Friday. There was one death in the past 24 hours.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.

The state has 2,226 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,971. There have been 85 deaths.

Fifty-three people are in the hospital with 18 in critical care.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,226 1,971 255 1,458 270 85

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 198 2,563 2,761 Negative 3,463 43,480 46,943 Indeterminate 8 80 88 Total 3,669 46,123 49,792

Labs Reported Electronically for Percent Positivity Calculations Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 168 2,415 2,583 Negative 3,462 43,467 46,929 Indeterminate 8 79 87 Total 3,638 45,961 49,599 Percent Positive 4.62 5.25 5.21

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 269 140 26 2 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,117 683 126 47 Franklin 36 29 2 1 Hancock 11 10 1 1 Kennebec 128 103 23 9 Knox 20 18 2 Lincoln 20 13 2 Oxford 32 17 1 Penobscot 100 90 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 21 5 Somerset 22 17 Waldo 51 36 4 14 Washington 2 2 York 373 271 57 9 Unknown 4 0

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 53 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 12 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 138 Total Critical Care Beds 395 Available Ventilators 241 Total Ventilators 319 Alternative Ventilators 441

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 105 4.7% 20s 288 12.9% 30s 302 13.6% 40s 347 15.6% 50s 412 18.5% 60s 304 13.7% 70s 231 10.4% 80+ 237 10.6%