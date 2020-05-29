Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported 37 new cases of coronavirus in the state Friday. There was one death in the past 24 hours.
Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.
The state has 2,226 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,971. There have been 85 deaths.
Fifty-three people are in the hospital with 18 in critical care.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,226
|1,971
|255
|1,458
|270
|85
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|198
|2,563
|2,761
|Negative
|3,463
|43,480
|46,943
|Indeterminate
|8
|80
|88
|Total
|3,669
|46,123
|49,792
|Labs Reported Electronically for Percent Positivity Calculations
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|168
|2,415
|2,583
|Negative
|3,462
|43,467
|46,929
|Indeterminate
|8
|79
|87
|Total
|3,638
|45,961
|49,599
|Percent Positive
|4.62
|5.25
|5.21
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|269
|140
|26
|2
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,117
|683
|126
|47
|Franklin
|36
|29
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|128
|103
|23
|9
|Knox
|20
|18
|2
|Lincoln
|20
|13
|2
|Oxford
|32
|17
|1
|Penobscot
|100
|90
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|21
|5
|Somerset
|22
|17
|Waldo
|51
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|373
|271
|57
|9
|Unknown
|4
|0
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|53
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|12
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|138
|Total Critical Care Beds
|395
|Available Ventilators
|241
|Total Ventilators
|319
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|105
|4.7%
|20s
|288
|12.9%
|30s
|302
|13.6%
|40s
|347
|15.6%
|50s
|412
|18.5%
|60s
|304
|13.7%
|70s
|231
|10.4%
|80+
|237
|10.6%
