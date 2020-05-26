Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 35 new cases of coronavirus in the state Tuesday. There was one death in the past 24 hours.
There are 2.109 confirmed cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,318. The state has 79 deaths.
Aroostook County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven people have recovered with two hospitalizations. There has been on death.
Cumberland County has the most cases with 1.056. Kennebec County has 128 people with the coronavirus. Androscoggin has 247 confirmed cases.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,109
|1,894
|215
|1,318
|258
|79
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|60
|In Critical Care
|26
|On a Ventilator
|13
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|157
|Total Critical Care Beds
|394
|Available Ventilators
|238
|Total Ventilators
|315
|Alternative Ventilators
|439
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|247
|105
|24
|2
|Aroostook
|8
|7
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|1,056
|613
|119
|41
|Franklin
|36
|28
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|128
|100
|23
|9
|Knox
|20
|18
|2
|Lincoln
|20
|12
|2
|Oxford
|22
|17
|1
|Penobscot
|99
|83
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|28
|19
|5
|Somerset
|21
|16
|Waldo
|51
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|359
|252
|56
|9
|Unknown
|0
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|94
|4.5%
|20s
|263
|12.5%
|30s
|286
|13.6%
|40s
|323
|15.3%
|50s
|387
|18.3%
|60s
|295
|14.0%
|70s
|226
|10.7%
|80+
|235
|11.1%
|Result
|Antibody
|PCR
|Total
|Positive
|177
|2,201
|2,378
|Negative
|2,704
|35,450
|38,154
|Indeterminate
|3
|74
|77
|Total
|2,884
|37,725
|40,609
