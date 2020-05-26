Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 35 new cases of coronavirus in the state Tuesday. There was one death in the past 24 hours.

There are 2.109 confirmed cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,318. The state has 79 deaths.

Aroostook County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven people have recovered with two hospitalizations. There has been on death.

Cumberland County has the most cases with 1.056. Kennebec County has 128 people with the coronavirus. Androscoggin has 247 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,1091,8942151,31825879
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized60
    In Critical Care26
        On a Ventilator13
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds157
Total Critical Care Beds394
Available Ventilators238
Total Ventilators315
Alternative Ventilators439
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin247105242
Aroostook8721
Cumberland1,05661311941
Franklin362821
Hancock11911
Kennebec128100239
Knox20182
Lincoln20122
Oxford22171
Penobscot9983171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc28195
Somerset2116
Waldo5136414
Washington22
York359252569
Unknown0
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20944.5%
20s26312.5%
30s28613.6%
40s32315.3%
50s38718.3%
60s29514.0%
70s22610.7%
80+23511.1%
ResultAntibodyPCRTotal
Positive1772,2012,378
Negative2,70435,45038,154
Indeterminate37477
Total2,88437,72540,609
