Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Aroostook County reported its first death Friday related to the coronavirus. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six people have recovered with two hospitalizations.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 71 new cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday. There were 2 deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,948 confirmed cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,192. The state has 75 deaths.

Cumberland County has the most cases with 968. Kennebec County has 124 people with the coronavirus. Androscoggin has 209 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,948 1,749 199 1,192 240 75

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 45 In Critical Care 21 On a Ventilator 12 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 164 Total Critical Care Beds 392 Available Ventilators 248 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 439

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 209 84 23 2 Aroostook 8 6 2 1 Cumberland 968 545 108 38 Franklin 36 26 2 1 Hancock 11 9 1 1 Kennebec 124 93 21 9 Knox 20 17 2 Lincoln 18 12 1 Oxford 19 16 1 Penobscot 98 83 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 28 18 5 Somerset 21 16 Waldo 51 35 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 331 229 54 8 Unknown 3

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 80 4.1% 20s 235 12.1% 30s 260 13.4% 40s 301 15.5% 50s 359 18.4% 60s 282 14.5% 70s 207 10.6% 80+ 224 11.5%

Result Antibody PCR Total Positive 177 2,201 2,378 Negative 2,704 35,450 38,154 Indeterminate 3 74 77 Total 2,884 37,725 40,609