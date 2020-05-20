Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 78 new cases of coronavirus in the state said the Maine CDC Wednesday. No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,819 confirmed cases in the state. One thousand-one-hundred-ten people have recovered. Seventy-three people have died.

Maine currently has 43 people in the hospital with 24 in critical condition and 12 on ventilators.

Aroostook County has a total of eight cases. Five people have recovered with two in the hospital. There are no deaths reported.

The three counties with the most confirmed cases are Cumberland with 891, York County with 316 and Androscoggin with 185 confirmed cases.

