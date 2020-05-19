Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said Tuesday, there are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state. Two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
Northern Maine Medical Center reported one new COVID-19 case Monday evening. Testing by the Fort Kent hospital has now revealed 6 cases in the past several weeks.
There are 1,741 confirmed cases in the state. Seventy-three people have died. One thousand-eighty-eight people have recovered.
Penobscot County has 94 cases, and one death. Eighty-one people have recovered with 17 in the hospital.
Cumberland County has seen the most coronavirus cases with 863 confirmed. There are 38 deaths and 487 recovered. One hundred people are hospitalized.
Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,741
|1,561
|180
|1,088
|225
|73
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|44
|In Critical Care
|19
|On a Ventilator
|11
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|185
|Total Critical Care Beds
|395
|Available Ventilators
|253
|Total Ventilators
|314
|Alternative Ventilators
|439
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|151
|71
|22
|2
|Aroostook
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|863
|487
|100
|38
|Franklin
|33
|24
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|120
|89
|18
|8
|Knox
|20
|17
|2
|Lincoln
|17
|12
|1
|Oxford
|17
|16
|1
|Penobscot
|94
|81
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|27
|16
|5
|Somerset
|20
|14
|Waldo
|50
|35
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|307
|210
|52
|8
|Unknown
|1
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|63
|3.6%
|20s
|210
|12.1%
|30s
|222
|12.8%
|40s
|266
|15.3%
|50s
|332
|19.1%
|60s
|269
|15.5%
|70s
|192
|11.0%
|80+
|187
|10.7%