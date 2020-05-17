Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported Sunday 39 new cases of coronavirus in the state. There were no deaths.
Maine has 1,687 confirmed cases. Seventy people have died. One thousand-twenty-eight people have recovered.
Two hundred-sixteen people are in Maine hospitals with 16 in critical care and 11 on ventilators.
Aroostook County has seven confirmed cases with one person is in the hospital and four people recovered.
Neighboring Penobscot County has 93 cases and one death. Seventy-nine people have recovered and 17 are hospitalized.
Androscoggin County in central Maine has 131 cases with two deaths. Twenty-one people are hospitalized, and 65 have recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,687
|1,511
|176
|1,028
|216
|70
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|37
|In Critical Care
|16
|On a Ventilator
|11
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|173
|Total Critical Care Beds
|359
|Available Ventilators
|257
|Total Ventilators
|311
|Alternative Ventilators
|426
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|131
|65
|21
|2
|Aroostook
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|837
|457
|93
|35
|Franklin
|33
|24
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|121
|81
|18
|8
|Knox
|20
|17
|2
|Lincoln
|17
|12
|Oxford
|17
|16
|1
|Penobscot
|93
|79
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|27
|16
|5
|Somerset
|20
|14
|Waldo
|50
|34
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|295
|197
|52
|8
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|58
|3.4%
|20s
|203
|12.0%
|30s
|212
|12.6%
|40s
|258
|15.3%
|50s
|324
|19.2%
|60s
|262
|15.5%
|70s
|187
|11.1%
|80+
|183
|10.8%
